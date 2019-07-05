Motorcycle thief nabbed in Talisay City
By Benjie B. Talisic |July 05,2019 - 04:29 PM
Cebu City, Philippines—Authorities arrested a motorcycle thief on Friday noon, July 5, 2019, in Barangay Lipata in Talisay City.
The Highway Patrol Group-7 and Talisay Police Station collared Donald Owacan along the national highway in Barangay Lipata.
Owacan was arrested in the joint hot pursuit operation just 24 hours after he stole the motorcycle. /bmjo
