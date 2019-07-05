Labella to Barug dads: Do not abuse being City Council majority

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella encouraged his party mates, who are now the majority of the Cebu City Council, to perform well and to never take advantage of their position as majority in any way.

The mayor said this after opposition Councilor Sisinio Andales’ candidacy in the recent May 2019 elections had been disqualified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc for already serving three consecutive terms. The certificate of finality was released on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Partido Barug-PDP Laban Councilor Joel Garganera will be taking his place after garnering the 10th highest votes in the elections, further securing the party as the majority in the Cebu City Council.

Labella said that being the majority would not mean the administration councilors could already do anything they would want, but they must still adhere to the principles of service.

He encouraged them to always follow the rule of law and make legislations that would be constitutional and would be of service to the people.

“The Council is a numbers’ game, but let us see to it that what we pass and what we propose would be really for the benefit of the city. Do not take advantage just because we have the numbers,” said Labella.

Labella, as the mayor, would have the privilege of approving the passed legislations of the Council as well as veto it.

He said that even the minority party, Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK), had the right to be heard in the Council and the administration councilors should be objective in considering their inputs.

“Although the majority rules, we should still respect the minority,” he added.

Barug became the majority with the entry of Councilor Jerry Guardo, who replaced BO-PK Councilor Alvin Arcilla, who was also disqualified by Comelec for already serving three consecutive terms.

Guardo was initially from BO-PK, but recently expressed his plans to join Barug, and pledged support to Labella.

Similarly, Councilor David Tumulak from BO-PK, also announced his becoming an independent councilor supporting the administration of Labella.

The Barug allied councilors took the majority with 10 councilors to BO-PK’s 8 councilors.

The entry of Garganera will further strengthen Barug’s hold in the council with 11-7 councilors in favor of the administration./dbs