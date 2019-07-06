Max4-Birada Cebu lost bid for finals spot to Wilkins-Balanga

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Max4-Birada Cebu missed out on a spot in the finals after it got beaten by the Wilkins-Balanga, 18-21, in the semifinals of the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Patriot’s Cup on Saturday, July 16, at the SM Muntinlupa Events Center.

The Cebuanos put up a gallant stand as they came back from an early 1-6 deficit to momentarily take the lead, 12-11, after a two-pointer by University of the Visayas star Elmer Echavez.

However, Cebu’s defense suddenly fell asleep which led to two long bombs by Chris de Chavez, a putback by Alvin Pasaol and an a lay-up by Travis Franklin to put Balanga back up, 19-16.

Jerome Napao sank one from beyond the arc to pull Cebu to within one, 18-19, but their defense once again lost focus and left Franklin wide open at the top of the arc for the game-winning two-pointer.

This was Cebu’s very first time to make it to the semifinals and their best chance at making it to the finals especially with powerhouse Gold’s Gym Pasig Kings not playing in this leg.

Wilkins Balanga will be taking on Phenom Basilan in the third leg finals./dcb