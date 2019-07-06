Visayas team hopeful to win Dota 2 TI regionals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Adroit, a professional dota team from Cebu, is hopeful to bring home the bacon after claiming a slot in the Dota 2 The International 2019 regionals from the Southeast Asia (SEA) open qualifier.

The team secured the first slot after winning a crucial game with Team Resurgence on Thursday, July 4 with 2-1 standing.

Peng Mendoza, one of the owners of the team, told CDN Digital that the team was in Manila for a bootcamp to prepare for the upcoming regionals which would start on Sunday, July 7.

“Whatever the outcome is, I’m proud sa amo naabtan since the team is so young. And they’ve shown so much talent ang potential na kaya namu mocompete at a high level in the future,” Mendoza said.

(Whatever the outcome is, I am proud for what we’ve reached now, since the team is so young. And they’ve shown so much talent and potential that we can compete at a high level in the future.)

Team Adroit consisted of all-Cebuano players namely John Anthony Vargas (Natsumi), Mc Nicholson Villanueva (Mac), Jun Kanehara (Bok), Bryle Alvizo (cml) and Marvin Rushton (Boombacks).

“Basically our team was formed after team “admiral” (all bisaya team) disbanded. Having the same owner (Peng Mendoza and Martin Gonzales), we found a new sponsorship that made us name the team as Team Adroit,” he added.

With the new sponsorship, Mendoza said that they also decided to revamp their line-up so that they pick new players such as Villanueva, Vargas, and Alvizo.

Challenges

Claiming the first slot in the regionals was not an easy feat for Team Adroit.

Mendoza said that the team had faced a lot of challenges like any other dota teams.

“Like Bryle and Mac just graduated college last May [this year], they had to balance both schooling and playing dota. It wasn’t easy since they had to balance both studies and dota. Given a little amount of time to practice, we were able to qualify in the major regional qualifiers,” he added.

Team Adroit has recently won in the RedRain Cup Season 3 last June 29 and RedRain Cup Season 1 last May 25 this year./dbs