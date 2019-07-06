Drug suspect killed, another wounded in bloody buy-bust in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A drug suspect was killed while his suspected cohort was wounded during a shootout with police officers during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City on July 6.

Nolito Sacaday of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City died after he suffered gunshot wounds in his body during the 10-minute shootout with police officers, said Police Major Orlando Carag Jr., Talisay Police Station chief, during a phone interview with CDN Digital.

His companion, Roy Dinoy of Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, sustained a gunshot wound in the body and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, Carag said.

He said recovered from the scene after the shootout were a pistol, a magazine with two bullets inside, sachets of suspected shabu.

Carag said that the operation was conducted after they received reports about Sacaday’s alleged illegal activities.

He was their target.

But when they conducted the buy-bust operation, it was Dinoy who handed over the suspected shabu to the undercover police officer.

And when, the undercover policeman gave the signal to his fellow police officers to move in, Sacaday, who was nearby noticed the police officers, pulled out a gun and fired at the approaching lawmen.

The police officers took cover and fired back. Carag said that the firefight lasted about 10 minutes.

No police officer was hurt in the shootout.

Carag said that they were not expecting Dinoy to hand them over the illegal drugs.

He said he classified Dinoy as a new identified drug personality in the area./dbs