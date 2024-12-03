USJ-R vs Ateneo de Cebu Finals matchup: Rasmo ready to face protégé 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multi-titled Cesafi champion coach Rommel Rasmo faces a blend of anticipation and caution as his Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles prepare for Game 1 of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Finals on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Rasmo, who has led the Magis Eagles to seven Cesafi championships, is particularly wary of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars—the only team to defeat them this season.

Yet, his excitement is palpable, especially in facing a familiar face on the opposing bench: USJ-R’s rookie head coach Julius Cadavis, a former standout player under Rasmo’s own program.

“I expect a very tough finals matchup,” Rasmo remarked.

“Credit to USJ-R’s basketball program. Both their teams made it to the semifinals, which speaks volumes. Coach Melo Banua has done a fantastic job, and I’m especially proud of Julius (Cadavis). He was a key player for us back then, and seeing him lead USJ-R now is something special.”

The last high-stakes meeting between these two powerhouse programs was in 2019 during the Cesafi Partner’s Cup, where the Baby Jaguars, then under coach Edito Salacot, edged out the Magis Eagles for the pre-season title.

Fast forward to 2024, the times have shifted. Ateneo de Cebu is on the hunt for its fourth consecutive title, navigating the post-Jared Bahay era.

While Bahay, one of the nation’s top prospects, left an indelible mark, Rasmo remains confident in his program’s depth and resilience.

“Jared is truly a special player, but our program’s strength has always extended beyond individual talent. Even before Jared, we built a system that’s consistently effective. We started preparing during the pandemic, and this team reflects that groundwork,” Rasmo explained.

Acknowledging USJ-R’s formidable presence, Rasmo remains vigilant.

“I’ve always had great respect for their program. Even back in Coach Salacot’s time, they often had our number. In various tournaments, we’ve faced tough losses against them, so we won’t underestimate anything.”

Despite fielding a rookie-laden lineup, Rasmo exudes confidence in his players. Lian Kent Basa, Coriantumr Cabantog, Xander Magbanua, Allan Joshua Lua, Benj Chua, and Dylan Jared Lim are set to complement the veteran leadership of Jelo Mar Rota, Arturo Manuel Teruel, and Froilan Maglasang.

“This kind of tournament—whether Cesafi, UAAP, or NCAA—is a marathon, not a sprint,” Rasmo noted.

“Of course, we aim to win, but in basketball, anything can happen. It’s about being ready when it counts.”

