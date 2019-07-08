Global biz expert Jack Daly to hold workshop in  Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The newly-formed Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Philippines South chapter is bringing an international business growth expert to Cebu.

EO Philippines South will present Jack Daly’s Building a Winning Sales Culture – Driving Towards Hyper Sales Growth, a half-day workshop.

Steve Benitez, who was earlier named the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) Entrepreneur of the Year, said Daly would bring great value to a company’s sales team.

“Jack Daly gives clarity on the critical aspects of running a high performance sales team,” said Benitez, an EO member.

“He also provides valuable tools, techniques, and procedures that your sales teams can begin implementing immediately,” he pointed out.

Daly has over 30 years of experience in sales and management and has a proven success record.

As a chief executive officer in 1980, he grew a fledgling mortgage company to 750 employees and 22 offices within 18 months.

Daly also built six businesses from scratch into national sized firms. Two of these were sold on Wall Street to First Boston and Salomon Brothers.

He now helps companies build there businesses.

Stanley Yap, EO Philippines South president, explained that the first time Daly came to the Philippines was two or three years ago when he conducted a workshop in Manila.

The workshop, which will be held at on August 5, 2019 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, would be the first time Daly comes to Cebu City, Yap said.

He explained that EO is a global peer-to-peer network with more than 12,000 members and 173 chapters in 54 countries.

Created in 1987, the organization serves as a catalyst that enables entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business.

EO Philippines South is the second chapter in the country, covering Visayas and Mindanao.

According to EO membership chair Brian Chua, the Philippine South chapter has 19 members. However, they intend to add at least 11 members by the yearend. Only those who are invited or nominated, and have passed the screening could be accepted as members, said Julie Vergara, EO Philippines South communications co-chair.

Vergara said the organization accept only those who pass the criteria as members.

A nominee has to be the decision maker of the company, and the company should have annual sales of $1million, Alegado explained.

Those interested to join the workshop are urged to contact 09778090023. /dcb