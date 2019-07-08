BREAK: Duterte’s net satisfaction rating reaches new record-high in Q2 2019— SWS

MANILA, Philippines — Some 80 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte for the second quarter of 2019, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed Monday.

The latest SWS survey showed that only 12 percent of Filipinos are “dissatisfied” with Duterte’s performance while nine percent said they are undecided.

This gives a net satisfaction rating of +68 which is classified as “very good,” according to SWS.

Duterte’s +68 rating is also his new personal record-high, surpassing his previous record of +66 in March 2019 and June 2017.

SWS said Duterte’s net satisfaction rating remained “very good” in Balance Luzon (+65), Visayas (+66), and Metro Manila (+59) while it stayed “excellent” in Mindanao (+81).

The president’s net satisfaction rating also remained “very good” in both urban and rural areas.

Very good among ‘masa’

While Duterte’s net satisfaction rating dipped by 11 points from record-high +69 in March 2019 to +58 in June 2019 among those in Classes ABC, the president was able to maintain his record-high +68 ’very good’ rating in Class D.

Duterte also reached a new record-high among those in Class E after his +58 rating in March 2019 soared to +68 in June 2019.

“The June 2019 Social Weather Survey was conducted from June 22-26, 2019 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” SWS noted.