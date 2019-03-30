Reluya vows to open more schools in San Fernando

CEBU CITY, Philippines — San Fernando town may witness more schools rising in the next three years.

This was the commitment of Mayor Lakambini Reluya as she delivered her inaugural address before townfolks on Monday, July 8, at her inauguration ceremony in the town’s sports center.

Reluya said her second term in office would be anchored on delivering access to education at her constituents’ doorsteps.

“We will be opening more high schools, more integrated schools, construct more school buildings and provide more computers, and scholarship grants to deserving students,” Reluya said in her speech.

Reluya said that her administration would be working on acquiring properties where additional educational facilities would be constructed.

Among the schools that Reluya plans to open is a senior high school institution for maritime studies, criminal justice and bio-medical sciences.

She also said that they were talking with the administration of the Cebu Technological University (CTU) for the opening of a campus in their town.

San Fernando is a second income class municipality some 38 kilometers south of Cebu City.

In her first term as mayor, San Fernando has opened six schools: Bugho Integrated School, Ilaya Integrated School, Cabatbatan Integrated School, Panadtaran Integrated School, Tabunan Integrated School and the Tonggo Integrated School./dbs