Man found dead inside car in Marcelo Fernan Bridge

Cebu City, Philippines—A man was found dead inside his vehicle at the Marcelo Fernan Bridge on Tuesday dawn, July 9, 2019.

The victim was identified by the police as Ronald Tagcos from Basak, Mandaue City.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Alain Bandolon of the Pusok Police Station in Lapu-Lapu said a motorist reported the incident to their station at 2:49 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police responded to the scene, they found the lifeless body of a man inside a grey Toyota Wigo that was stuck on the center island on the Mandaue-bound lane of the bridge.

Initial investigation showed that the victim had a gunshot wound to his chest. Responding police officers also found inside the victim’s vehicle a note where the victim narrated his problem about his family.

Police are still investigating further the incident.

Meanwhile, those who experience extreme sadness due to personal problems may seek help through crisis hotlines like the “Hopeline” at 804-4673, 0917-558-4673, or 2919 (for Globe and TM subscribers). They can also can click this link for help. /bmjo