Independent body for POC polls formed

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has appointed former Commission on Elections commissioner Rene Sarmiento to lead the independent elections committee in the coming POC polls.

POC board member Robert Mananquil made the announcement on Monday, July 8, 2019, after the POC executive board gathered to map out the plan for a smooth conduct of elections on July 28.

According to Mananquil, Sarmiento will have former NCAA commissioner Fr. Vic Calvo, OP from Letran, as one of his members in the three-man committee along with a representative from the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center (PDRC) chaired by lawyer Victor Lazatin.

The PDRC is an arbitration body that provides alternative dispute resolution services to the business community.

The composition of the election committee will be ratified by the general assembly in an extraordinary meeting on July 18 at the Kamagong room of Manila Golf and Country Club.