Two chiefs claim authority to lead Lapu-Lapu District Hospital

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two hospital chiefs now claim authority to lead the operations of Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital.

This has been going on since July 3 when Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued an order directing Dr. Cliff Canton, the present hospital chief of the district hospital, to switch roles with Dr. Joel Semblante, the hospital chief of Sta. Rosa Community Hospital, effective immediately.

Canton holds office at the Chief of Hospital’s Office in the extension building of the district hospital, while Semblante reports to the main or old hospital building where other medical personnel also holds office.

Semblante said he is just following the detail order that was handed to him by the city government .

But Canton, in an interview on Tuesday, July 9, said he appealed his reassignment before the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Pending review of the CSC, Canton hopes that he will not be removed from his post.

Canton holds permanent employment status as Chief of Hospital since 2018.

Canton said he heard speculations that his reassignment was fueled by politics since he was appointed by former Lapu-Lapu City mayor Paz Radaza.

Canton joined the Lapu-Lapu City government as a medical officer of Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in 2011.

The hospital is located in Barangay Sta. Rosa, Olango Island.

He was reassigned to the District Hospital in 2013 and was made officer-in-charge Chief of Hospital in 2016.

He gained his permanent status in November 2018.

But Lapu-Lapu City Legal Officer James Allan Sayson, in a separate interview, explained that Canton’s reassignment to the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital was because of the demand for his expertise.

Canton, 46, is a surgeon.

“He may say that this is about politics but the purpose of the reassignment is to use the expertise of Dr. Canton because Sta. Rosa needs him more, ” said Sayson.

“This is not about politics. It’s about his expertise and what he can do to improve the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital,” he added. / celr