Sweet revenge: UC gets back at USJ-R

Cebu City, Philippines—The Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters exacted revenge on their first round tormentors, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), as they thwarted the Jaguars, 95-81, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters tore the game wide open in the third, which they started on fire, scoring 15 unanswered points to erect a 59-40 lead.

In all, UC outscored USJ-R, 28-9, in the third to go up, 72-49, heading to the last period of play.

The Jaguars showed some fight in the fourth and trimmed the deficit to nine, 65-74, after back-to-back buckets by Arnold Azangue.

But UC quickly put down the swelling uprising with a deuce by Tosh Sesay and a three-pointer by Tristan Albina to raise their lead back to 14.

Another basket by John Jabello, a putback by Rodel Gravera and a layup by Sesay all but sealed the victory for UC to bring their win-loss record up to 4-3.

Sesay anchored UC with a tournament-high of 32 points while Gravera and Darrell Shane Menina had 11 points each. Jabello also chipped in 10 markers.

USJ-R, on the other hand, got 22 from Azangue and 16 from John Gonzaga. Their efforts however, failed to keep the Jaguars from suffering their fifth loss in seven outings. /bmjo