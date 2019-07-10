CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UC vs. USJ-R
Cebu City, Philippines–Check out the scenes from an elimination round game between the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Webmasters thwarted the Jaguars, 95-81.
