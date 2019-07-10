PCG-7 tells Trans Asia 1 captain to file marine protest

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has advised captain Keneth Oyangorin of MV Trans Asia 1 that caught fire while docked at the FF Cruz Wharf in Mandaue City to already file a marine protest.

A progress report released by PCG-7 says that the fire was traced to have started at the vessel’s galley air blower.

“However other possibility/cause of the incident is yet to be determined,” the report says.

“Further inquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident. Coast Guard Mandaue advised the master to file marine protest,” it added.

The Coast Guard Environment Protection Unit and PCG divers have also cleared the area where the ship was docked of any threats of oil spill.

One of the vessel’s 36 crew members, who was identified as Apprentice Mate Gleen Ligit, sustained minor injuries on his head when the fire broke around 3:48 a.m. today, July 10.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of PCG-7, said that Ligit was already brought to a private hospital in Mandaue City for treatment.

The PCG report said that personnel from Mandaue City’s Fire Department managed to put out the fire at about 6:01 a.m.