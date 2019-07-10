DILG may charge Tomas for Mayor’s Office issue

Cebu City, Philippines—The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña may be charged by the agency for his actions.

Secretary Eduardo Año, who is in Cebu to attend the 2nd Pre-SONA forum at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, said that the DILG is already mulling cases of theft and graft operations charges against Osmeña.

Año recently ordered a fact-finding body to investigate the incident, but the report has not yet been endorsed to him.

“Gusto ko isend ito (reports) lahat kasi papasok ito sa graft. Then we will file the case at the Ombudsman for the proper actions,” said Año.

Aside from theft and graft, Osmeña may also be charged for destruction of public property.

Año said that Osmeña will need to prove that he personally purchased everything he took away from the Mayor’s office to be cleared.

The fact finding investigation is still ongoing. /bmjo