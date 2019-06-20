Medellin police continue to look for clues on identity of Ramirez’s murder suspects

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Three weeks has passed since the brutal killing of former mayor Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez but the police in Medellin town are barely making any progress in their investigation of his murder case.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Ryan Castro, the lead investigator of Ramirez’s case, said they continue to look for leads that will help them locate and identify his killers.

Castro said they continue to coordinate with establishments located along the national highway that are equipped with Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTV’s) hoping to find recordings of the suspects’ vehicle. He said that they have expanded their search to the neighboring localities of San Remegio and Bogo.

“As of now we (have) asked 7/11 in San Remegio (to look at their CCTv recordings) and (we are still) waiting for the reply of Bogo City para makita and vehicles nga mangagi ato nga time,” Castro said in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Castro admitted that they are having difficulty in investigating Martinez’s killing because none of their five witnesses were able to give them a plate number or identify the kind of vehicle that the suspects used when they killed the former Medellin mayor late night on June 18.

Their witnesses also failed to give them a cartographic sketch of any of the at least 15 bonnet-wearing men who barged into the Bomedco Medical Center in Barangay Luy-a where Ramirez was on hospital arrest.

Castro said they also wait for the outcome of the autopsy report on Ramirez hoping that this will help in their investigation of the former mayor’s murder case. /dcb