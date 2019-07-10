‘Someone’ from Local School Board ordered Capitol employee to clean out storage area —PGSO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Capitol employee, who allegedly sold P34,000 worth of school supplies and history books to a junk shop in Mandaue City, took orders from “someone” from the Local School Board.

This was revealed by Bernard Calderon, acting chief of the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Calderon said the employee, during the initial investigation, identified the person who instructed him to “clear” the storage area of the province-owned Hope Center in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

The school supplies and the history books were stored in the Hope Center.

Close to 800 sets of school supplies and over 100 history books were procured in 2018 by the provincial government for the Local School Board and was supposed to be distributed to public elementary schools in the province for the opening of classes last June 2019.

He said the employee, who has a regular plantilla position and has been with the Capitol for 33 years, has taken orders from a person from the Provincial Local School Board.

Calderon said they will not reveal the identity of the involved persons as an investigation is already being conducted.

Calderon has endorsed the case of the employee and the personnel from the school board to the Capitol’s Committee on Discipline and Investigation (CODI).

In Executive Order No. 3 issued on July 9, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has named the new composition of the provincial government’s CODI.

Lawyer Ritchie Capahi, Attorney IV of the Provincial Legal Office (PLO), was named as the chairman of the CODI.

His members include lawyer Rose Arnado of the PLO, Provincial Administrator Noli Vincent Valencia, and Maria Teresa Redoble of the Provincial Employees Association of Cebu (Peace).

Pending investigation, the employee is currently on “floating status” and was ordered to report to the PGSO Capitol warehouse instead of his assignment at the Hope Center. / celr