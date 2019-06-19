Marquez: Ramirez killed two months before his scheduled release from detention

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Former Medellin town mayor Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez was already due for release from detention in August after he served the jail term for his conviction in the illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia charges that were earlier filed against him.

But still unidentified armed men ended his life late night on Tuesday or around two months before he could become a free man again.

Alarmed by the daring attack on Ramirez, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has ordered the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) that will investigate his murder while inside his hospital room at the Bomedco Medical Center in Barangay Luy-a, Medellin town located at least 113 kilometers north of Cebu City.

“It is alarming because there were so many perpetuators who infiltrated the hospital and all of them wore bonnets. We really need to investigate the reason why they killed the mayor,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Eleveo Marquez, CPPO information officer.

Marquez said the SITG will also look into what appears to be laxity in securing a “high-profile” inmate, which allowed the bonnet wearing men, easy access into the former mayor’s hospital room.

Initial police investigation show that the lone jail personnel, who was detailed to secure Ramirez, was easily disarmed by the suspects.

Marquez said that they are now coordinating with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in their investigation on the former mayor’s death.

Ramirez died from multiple gunshot wounds on his head and body.

Marquez said they looking at various angles in the death of the former Medellin town mayor including the possibility that he could have protected drug syndicates during his incumbency as town mayor.

“He was a known user. These armed men could possibly be part of some drug syndicates he might have been involved with in the past. It is possible that he was a protector of illegal drug peddler,” said Marquez.

Police Major Audie Pelayo, chief of the Medellin Police Station, said they do not discount the possibility that Ramirez continue to use illegal drugs with the discovery of drug paraphernalia including an improvised burner and some metal fragments inside his hospital room.

Ramirez was arrested in 2017 for the illegal possession of high powered firearms and drug paraphernalia by CPPO’s Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) in a raid in his house in Barangay Caputatan, Medellin town.

On February 20, 2019 police also confiscated contrabands such as seized liquors, cigarettes, lighters, assorted cellphone accessories, wireless charger, playing cards, and portable speaker while he was on hospital arrest. /dcb