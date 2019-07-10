Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu Presents Sashay & Soiree 2019 Packages 

2 July 2019 – Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu presents exciting party options with Sashay & Soiree, the hotel’s annual promotion for social events packages. This year’s Sashay & Soiree was launched on 29 June 2019 in a coast-side celebration at Il Corso, featuring a fashion show by the Fashion Institute of Design & Arts and Stacy’s Model Management; musicals by 2TinCans Philippines; performances by Viva Records’ Warlyn Gallaza and EJ Castañeda; and music by DJ Neil Retro of Oqtagon.

Quest Hotel Cebu’s Sashay & Soiree 2019 offers celebrants and bookers with freebies and discounts on top of the standard inclusions for wedding, debut, birthday, and kiddie party. The promotional booking period is from July 1 to 31, 2019 for events materializing on or before November 30, 2019.

Quest Hotel Cebu’s Whimsical Wedding package offers a free Same-Day Edit Coverage by BG Bridal Gallery for the first booker. Couples also enjoy discounts when booking BG Bridal Gallery’s packages, discounts for J&K Hair and Make-up, dinner buffet for two (2) at Pusô Bistro & Bar, and event amenities. The Whimsical Wedding package is at PHP1,250 net per person for a minimum guarantee of 80 persons.

Quest Hotel’s Debut & Dance package presents a gift certificate from Optima Skin & Slimming Solutions and a goodie bag from MAC Cosmetics for the first three bookers. Debutantes enjoy discounts for J&K Hair and Make-up and Let’s Stylize, free use of photo booth for two (2) hours, and a massage treat. The Debut & Dance package is at PHP950 net per person for a minimum guarantee of 100 persons.

Quest Hotel’s Birthday Bash package also gives out a gift certificate from Optima Skin & Slimming Solutions and a goodie bag from MAC Cosmetics for the first three bookers. Celebrants enjoy discounts for J&K Hair and Make-up and Let’s Stylize, free use of photo booth for two (2) hours, 30 birthday cupcakes and one (1) bottle of wine for toasting. The Birthday Bash package is at PHP850 net per person for a minimum guarantee of 80 persons.

Birthdays are truly a blast for the young ones! Quest Hotel’s Kiddie Party package treats the celebrants to two (2) Adventure Pass tickets to Anjo World plus a discount voucher for additional ticket purchases. Party freebies include candy loot bags, name tags, party hats and balloons. The Kiddie Party package is at PHP650 net per child for a minimum of 30 children.

Sashay & Soiree 2019 is co-presented by Il Corso. It is in partnership with Guinto Lights & Sounds, Chinito Films, Optima Skin & Slimming Solutions, Anjo World, Hair and Make-up by J&K, Let’s Stylize, Viva Records, Fashion Institute of Design & Arts, MAC Cosmetics, Stacy’s Model Management, Ritz Flowers & Balloons, 2TinCans Philippines, Avis Philippines, Oqtagon, Just Snaps, BG Bridal Gallery, SunStar, The Freeman, and CDN Digital.

Guests interested to know more about the Sashay & Soiree 2019 packages may visit bit.ly/SashaySoiree2019. To avail of the freebies and discounts, event must be booked rom July 1 to 31, 2019. Event must materialize on or before November 30, 2019. For event inquiries, guests may call Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu at (63 32) 402 5999 or send an email to ce[email protected].