Radisson Blu Cebu Successfully Hosts Something Blu: A Wedding of a Kind

Radisson Blu Cebu set the scene for love and romance as it welcomed couples to Something Blu: A Wedding of a Kind, at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu on 15 and 16 June 2019.

Now on its fifth year, Something Blu: A Wedding of a Kind presented soulmates with exclusive signature wedding packages and nuptial offers from over 80 of the city’s most trusted nuptial brands and service providers.

The elegant wedding fair opened with an insightful makeup demonstration by Jeff Magsajo and Rachel Bazaar on bridal beauty, featuring Clinique and Bobbi Brown products from Estee Lauder Companies.

Dreamy silhouettes and delicate details by Cebu’s renowned fashion designers then sashayed down the whimsical bloom-fringed runway in a bridal fashion show co-presented by Diagold.

Capping off the graceful gathering was the grand reveal of this year’s Your Dream Wedding on Us winning couple, Alexser Tambagan and Rodia Niere. Radisson Blu Cebu’s signature online wedding campaign, Your Dream Wedding on Us gifts the lucky couple with a wedding reception venue, food and beverage for 100 guests, a pair of wedding bands by Diagold, a bridal gown designed by Angela Dado, on-the-day nuptial photography by Rock Paper Scissors, and a bridal bouquet arranged by Cuckoo Cloud Concepts.

Radisson Blu Cebu successfully confirmed 62 wedding arrangements, and looks forward to fulfilling its promise of stylish and sophisticated nuptials at the city’s most iconic address for weddings and social events.

To know more about Radisson Blu Cebu, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected].