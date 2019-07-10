Cebu’s Dota 2 bet ends TI journey; promises to bounce back stronger

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Team Adroit ended its Dota 2 The International 2019 (TI) journey after they lost their bid to South Korea’s Team Jinesbrus during Game 3 of the lower bracket finals in the TI regional playoffs held on Wednesday, July 10.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, Team Adroit thanked their fans and the Cebu Dota 2 community for the support that they were getting during the TI regionals.

“Tough Break!! This will be the end of our run for the TI Dream! Congrats to Team Jinesbrus and good game well-played (GGWP) to all the teams who participated,” the post reads.

But the Visayan team promised their fans that they will “bounce back stronger” in the next tournament.

“Sadly we didn’t achieved our goal, but this will be a boost of experience to our young team. We promise to bounce back stronger!” the post reads.

Netizens, who commented on their Facebook post, expressed their continued support for Team Adroit. They also congratulated the group for making it to the TI regionals.

Eduardo Miguel Erespe II said, “Congrats for making this far. Still proud of u guys. Bawi na lang next year.”

“Congrats for your good run! support PH team all the time,” commented John Paul Aguinaldo.

Team Adroit, which is considered as one of the rookies in the league, consisted of all-Cebuano players John Anthony Vargas (Natsumi), Mc Nicholson Villanueva (Mac), Jun Kanehara (Bok), Bryle Alvizo (cml) and Marvin Rushton (Boombacks). /dcb