Police arrest tanod, 3 others in Talisay drug raid
CEBU CITY, Philippines—A barangay tanod (village watchman) was one of four individuals arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talisay City Police in a drug raid conducted on Wednesday, July 10, in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City.
Police recovered 16 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of 108,800 from the four persons.
The tanod reportedly serves in Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City. / celr
