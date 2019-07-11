New Liloan police station to rise in 2020

LILOAN, CEBU—Good news for the police force in this northern Cebu town!

A three-storey building will rise on a 600-square meter lot by the first quarter of 2020 as the new Liloan Municipal Police Station.

In her Facebook page, Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco announced that the new police station is worth P8 million and is a partnership between the Local Government of Liloan and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Frasco wrote that the “type A” station will be located right across the Panphil B. Frasco Public Market in Barangay Jubay.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, July 8.

Joining Mayor Frasco in the ceremony were Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco and officials of the regional and provincial police.

The event was attended by Police Regional Office (PRO)-Central Visayas Deputy Regional Director for Administration Ildebrandi Usana, and Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Director Roderick Mariano.

Acting Liloan Chief of Police Danilo Colipano also joined the groundbreaking ceremony.

The existing police station is located near the municipal hall and fire station in Barangay Poblacion.

Frasco noted that Liloan was awarded as the number one police station in Cebu under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Double Barrel program.

Liloan town also won as champion in the Sugbo Kontra Droga Program of the Cebu Provincial Government.

The police station came as a logical development for Liloan as the town formed its own Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit during Frasco’s first term.

With the SWAT in place, she said the next goal was to have an additional police station as Liloan’s population has reached more than 140,000 individuals.

“I’m so happy to see this Project come into fruition as we continue to build a safe and peaceful community for all Liloanons,” said Frasco. / celr