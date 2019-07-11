Joemang’s Surplus-UC crushes Cebu Landmasters-USC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters tallied their second lopsided win in a row after they thrashed the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 80-58, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Fresh over their 95-81 victory over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Tuesday, the team of decorated head coach Yayoy Alcoseba kept the good times rolling with dominant wire-to-wire win that buoyed their win-loss record to 5-3.

UC led by 14, 37-23, at halftime and stepped on the gas pedal some more, scoring 11 straight points to bring their lead to 23, 48-25.

Read more: Sacayan sinks game-winning three as UV Baby Lancers sweep elimination round

A 13-0 blast fueled by the quick attacks of athletic guard John Calvin Jabello raised the Webmasters’ lead to a whopping 30 points, 63-33, that all but blew the win out of the sails of the Warriors.

Darrell Shane Menina, UC’s nifty court general, led the team in scoring with 22 points while Jabello ended up with 21.

Foreign student-athlete Tosh Sesay added 16 while Paul Galinato stepped up in the absence of veteran guard Tristan Albina, and chipped in 11 of his own.

USC dropped to 3-4 as they struggled to generate points all night long. Sommy Managor was the only player to reach double-figures with 27 points. /bmjo