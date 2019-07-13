UV guns for 8-0 in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Games Saturday:

(USC Gym)

12:30 p.m. – Tough Gear-SWU vs. Hotel Fortuna-UC (HS)

2 p.m. – UCLM vs. Cebu Landmasters-Ateneo de Cebu (HS)

3:30 p.m. – Joemang’s-UC vs. USPF (College)

5 p.m. – Cebu Landmasters-USC vs. ARQ-UV (College)

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers tries to make it eight in a row when they clash with the homecourt-toting Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the USC gym.

UV is fresh off a dominant 95-65 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last Wednesday, July 10, 2019, which propped its win-loss record to an immaculate 7-0.

The Green Lancers — the league’s three-time defending champions — look to add the Warriors (3-4) to their list.

USC is aiming to find their groove once again after suffering a deflating 58-80 loss to the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters last Thursday, July 11.

That very same Webmasters squad will also see the court on Saturday as they battle the USPF Panthers. UC has won two in a row — all in lopsided fashion — to stand in third place in the standings with a 5-3 card.

In the high school division, Tough Gear-Southwestern University (SWU) takes on the reigning high school champs, the Hotel Fortuna-UC, while the UC-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue Campus battles the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles. /bmjo