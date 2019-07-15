Food-delivery service driver stood up by customer thanks netizens for support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The food-delivery service driver who waited up for an hour to a no-show customer now has a name.

He is Bernie Rubin, a native from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, who has been living here in Barangay San Jose for almost 23 years with his live-in partner and two kids.

Rubin is the person behind the trending story of a food-delivery service driver who was stood up by his customer last Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Read: Heartbreaking post: Food-delivery service driver waited up for 1 hour to ‘no-show’ customer

The netizen who shared the post is Julie Ann Pantallano. Both Pantallano and Rubin finally met on Saturday, July 13, 2019, with the latter offering a plastic bag full of ripe mangoes to Pantallano as a sign of gratitude.

“Nagpasalamat ko ni miss Julie. Si ma’am lian, talagsa-un siya nga pagkataw. Wala nako na-expect nga ingun ato iyang gibati nako ba nga naka-observe siya nako sa pagdugay nako sa paghuwat so gibati siya kaluoy nako. Talagsaun siya nga pagkataw naa siyay malumu nga kasingkasing,” the 43-year-old Rubin told CDN Digital via a phone interview.

(I really thank miss Julie. She is one-of-a-kind. I didn’t expect her to feel that way, that she’ll be able to observe how long I was waiting and that she pitied me. She is really one-of-a-kind and she has a kind heart.)

Rubin said he is also thankful to the netizens who showed their sympathy and helped him, especially those who offered financial assistance.

“Sa mga taw nga ningtabang nako, nagpasalamat ko og hinaot pa unta nga hatagan pa og lig-on nga panglawas,” he said.

(To those who helped me, I thank you and I wish all of you good health.)

Before he became a food-delivery service driver, Rubin was a former security guard in different companies and establishments in Cebu. He also tried being a motorcycle-for-hire driver before becoming a food-delivery service driver.

Despite being stood up by his customer, Rubin said he still wants to continue being a food-delivery service driver because it is his primary source of income.

He also asked netizens not to worry about what happened to him since he got a refund for the food he ordered for the no-show customer. He said he went to the company where he is currently working at to get the refund.

Meanwhile, Pantallano posted on her Facebook account on Saturday, July 13, photos of Rubin visiting her at her work place.

“Happy kaayo ko kay niari sya nako karun to say how grateful he was sa akong pagtabang niya. Plus, naa pa gyud sya dala mga mangga as a way of appreciation. Indeed, small things can make a great difference,” Pantallano’s post read.

(I was so happy because he [Rubin] visited me to say how grateful he was [when] I helped him. Plus, he brought me some mangoes as a way of appreciation. Indeed, small things can make a great difference.) /bmjo