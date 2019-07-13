Boy, 5, falls in Basak Pardo canal; missing

By Doris C. Bongcac and Alven Marie Timtim

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A five-year-old child went missing after he reportedly fell into a canal in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City while bathing in the rain this afternoon, July 13.

Rescuers continue to locate John Clark Ibwa as of 5 p.m. today, said Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak.

“Ongoing pa ang rescue. Gipangita pa ang bata,” Tumulak told CDN Ditigal in a phone interview.

(Rescue operations is ongoing. Rescuers continue to locate the child.)

Quoting initial information reaching his office, Tumulak said that Ibwa was bathing in the rain outside of their residence in

Sitio Exoville, Barangay Basak Pardo when he accidentally fell into the canal.

Pardo police said that the boy may have been washed by floodwaters.

Water level rose in parts of Cebu City and Cebu province after it rained past 2 p.m. today.

An advisory released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 12 noon today warned Cebuanos of moderate to heavy rains with lightning and strong winds.

The raining advisory was raised over Camotes Island, Carmen, Catmon, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion and Mandaue City in northern Cebu; Cordova town in Mactan Island; Cebu City; and Talisay City, and Minglanilla town in the south.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flashfloods and landslides,” it added.