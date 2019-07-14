Cebu City disaster personnel to resume search for missing boy from Basak Pardo early today

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel from Cebu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office will continue early today, July 14, their search for the five-year-old boy from Barangay Basak Pardo who went missing after he fell into a canal while bathing in the rain on Saturday afternoon.

Harold Alcontin said they called off their search and rescue operations at dawn today to give disaster personnel time to also rest for a few hours before they will reconvene this morning.

John Clark Ibwa was said to be bathing in the rain past 2 p.m. on Saturday when he accidentally fell into an open canal. The boy was believed to have been washed by the strong floodwater current.

But his parents Ryan Ibwa, 29, and Julie Ann Nacion, 33, continue to hope that their only son was still alive.

The couple accompanied disaster personnel in their search for John Clark.

Nacion was at work when the incident happened.

Ibwa told CDN Digital that he and John Clark took an afternoon nap when it started to rain. But the boy was no longer beside him when he woke up.

He learned from neighbors that the boy fell into the canal while playing in the rain with other children in their neighborhood. /dcb