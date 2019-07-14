Baby Lancers win CYBL 2019 Under-12 division title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas Baby Lancers won the Under-12 division title in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) in overwhelming fashion as they pummeled the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu by a whopping 57 points, 73-16, in the finals on Saturday, July 13, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue, Cebu City.

It was a wire-to-wire win for the grassroots powerhouse, which now has a chance to win four championships in the preseason. After winning the under-12 title, UV still has a chance at also winning the under-15 crown in the CYBL and the juniors and seniors titles in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup.

UV set the tone early, scoring 14 unanswered points anchored on their relentless full court pressure defense to start the game. They led 26-3 after the first canto and 32-9 at halftime. Things came to a hilt in the fourth canto where UV’s stingy defense mercilessly held the boys in blue to a mere point.

Jan Mark Toring led the way for UV with 15 points while Jacob Cortes and Louie Bual added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, the very same teams will also square off for the under-15 crown on July 20 after they hurdled their respective rivals in the semifinals. UV blew away the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 77-37, while SHS-AdC outclassed the Southwestern University-Phinma Baby Cobras, 54-44./dcb