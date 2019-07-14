In Photos: Loose soil covers Tagba-o road

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Loose soil covered a barangay road in the mountains of Tagba-o in Cebu City at dawn today, July 14.

Mayor Edgardo Labella and Councilor Philip Zafra visited the barangay this morning to oversee clearing operations implemented by the Department of Government Services (DGS) and the Department of Public Services (DPS).

Barangay Captain Ana Tabal called the two officials to report the occurrence of the landslide.

“An early Sunday dawn landslide in Barangay Tag-bao that rendered the road impassable. Luckily, no one was injured. The road is now clear owing to the immediate response of our DGS and DPS personnel,” Labella said in a Facebook post past 1 p.m. today.

Photos below were taken from the Facebook page of Edgar Labella.