Calajoan ‘drug den’ raided; 8 arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents getting suspicious of the comings and goings of strangers visiting a house in their area ended in a raid of a suspected drug den and led to the arrest of 8 persons in Barangay Lower Calajoan in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

Aside from that, 39 sachets of suspected shabu were also confiscated during the raid on the evening of July 13, said Leia Alcantara, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) public information officer, in a phone interview with CDN Digital on July 14.

Albiar said that the raid was a joint operation conducted by the PDEA-7 and the Minglanilla police.

She said that they monitored the house after receiving reports of several strangers visiting and leaving the house owned by Remil Larobis, who was allegedly the target of the raid.

“Bisag kinsa na lang man gud kuno ang mga mo auto sa lugar (Strangers in vehicles usually visit the place),” said Alcantara.

This was one of the anti-illegal drug operations conducted in July 12 and 13 in Metro Cebu and its neighboring towns. The drug haul of the police in these separate operations was estimated to be at least P4 million.

After a week of surveillance on the activities going on in the Larobis house, they then raided it on July 13.

But Larobis, who was the target of the raid, was not in the house when the joint police team stormed the house.

Alcantara said that eight persons including Christian Mark Ariar, Larobis’ cohort, were arrested inside the house.

She said that the house was a suspected drug den since it was there that illegal drugs were allegedly bought, sold, and used.

Although, only 39 sachets with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P81,600 were confiscated during the raid, the fact that it was a suspected drug den that they put out of commission made the operation a high impact one because of the threat of the place to the community./dbs