P3 million illegal drugs in 3 drug raids in Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Close to P3 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Drug Enforcement Units of two police stations in three separate buy-and-bust operations in Metro Cebuate late night of July 12 and early morning of July 13.

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, July 12, Police Major Regino Maramag, chief of Pardo Police, said they arrested Ann Tisoy in Sitio Pobre, Barangay Bulacao in possession of 300 grams of shabu (methamphetamine).

Maramag said 300 grams of shabu has a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P2 million.

Maramag said Tisoy, 20, is renting a place in Sitio Pobre and was identified by other drug pushers as the supplier of illegal drugs.

The police official said Tisoy replaced her husband, who was arrested last year because of drug-related charges.

Meanwhile, police arrested Celso Dellica and Miguel Canoy with 30 grams of illegal drugs amounting to P204, 000.

The operation happened in Barangay Labangon a few minutes past 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Dellica, 37, is a pedicab driver and resides on A. Lopez Street in Barangay Labangon. Canoy, 30, is a resident of Sitio Katangkungan in Barangay Basak Pardo.

Around 4 a.m., Labangon Police conducted another operation where three persons were arrested.

Caught red-handed with 110 grams of illegal drugs were Wilfredo Allarse, Jonathan Macaraya and Niño Anora.

Police Major Henrix Bancoleta, chief of Labangon Police, said 110 grams of shabu is equivalent to P700, 000.

Allarse, 32, is a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driger from Barangay Basak Pardo, while Anora, 25, is a pedicab driver from Barangay Cansojong,Talisay City.

Macaraya, 42, is a resident of Barangay Quiot in Cebu City.

Bancoleta said the arrested individuals are newly-emerged names of drug pushers in the area. / celr