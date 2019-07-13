Cogon drug bust: Man nabbed with P1M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old man, whom police allegedly described as a member of a big-time drug group operating in Cebu, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cogon Ramos in Cebu City in the early morning of July 13.

Zheromie Galvez of Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City was also caught 150 grams of suspected shabu, which was estimated to be worth at least P1 million, said Police Colonel Glenn Mayam, Police Drug Enforcement Group Visayas (PDEG Visayas).

Galvez arrest happened five hours after police arrested six people and confiscated suspected shabu worth at least P3 million in separate operations in Talisay and Cebu cities.

Read more: P3 million illegal drugs in 3 drug raids in Metro Cebu

Also late this evening, July 13, police also arrested a Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City resident in another buy-bust operation in a pension house in Talisay City.

Gloria Morales was caught with suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P81,600, said Police Captain Nazarino Emia, Talisay Police Station, deputy police chief, in an interview with CDN Digital./dbs