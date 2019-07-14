USC Baby Warriors end Partner’s Cup stint with a win against CIT-U Wildkittens
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Elite-University of San Carlos Baby Warriors ended their preseason campaign on a victorious note as they defeated the OCCCI-Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildkittens, 67-58, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
With CIT-U breathing down their necks at the end of the third, USC kept their composure and leaned on the game-long brilliance of VJ Baruc and Edgar Perales to come away with the win and finish the tournament with a 2-6 win-loss record.
“It was good to get a win at the end of this competition. It is a good morale-booster for the team,” said USC head coach Teroy Albarillo.
Baruc and Perales each had 15 points with the latter firing in four three-pointers. Justin Atilano added 13 while Nathaniel Montecillo chipped in 10.
CIT-U, which dropped to 1-6, got 15 points from Sol Tirol./dbs
