Kim Chiu to play Sisi Rondina’s life story on MMK

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is a Cebuana portraying another Cebuana.

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is set to portray the life story of Cebuana volleyball star Cherry “Sisi” Rondina on ABS-CBN’s “Maalaala Mo Kaya” on July 20, Saturday.

A teaser was released on Maalala Mo Kaya’s official Instagram on July 13, Saturday.

“Abangan ang natatanging pagganap ni @chinitaprincess bilang UST Golden Tigresses Team Captain Sisi Rondina sa susunod na Sabado, 8:30 PM pagkatapos ng Idol PH,” the caption reads.

(Watch Kim Chiu who will play as UST Golden Tigresses Team Captain Sisi Rondina next Saturday, 8:30 p.m. after Idol Philippines.)

Based on the teaser, Dennis Padilla and Yayo Aguila will portray as Rondina’s parents.

In a scene, Padilla confronts Chiu about spending most of her time playing volleyball.

“Puro volleyball na lang inaatupag mo, Sisi,” Padilla said.

(Sisi, you are spending all your time playing volleyball.)

“Masaya po ako dito pa,” Chiu answered.

(I am happy doing this, pa.)

“Habang ikaw nagpapasaya, ang nanay mo nagpapakahirap sa abroad,” Padilla said.

(While you are enjoying yourself, your mother is sacrificing working hard abroad.)

Part of the teaser also showed where Chiu and Aguila talk near the shoreline.

“Sabi ni papa mag-aral daw ako nang mabuti. Kapag ginawa ko raw yun, hindi na raw kayo a-alis,” Chiu said.

(Papa told me to study hard. If I will do that, then you will not have to leave.)

Chiu also updated her fans when she uploaded a series of Instagram stories with the Cebuana volleyball star.

“My honor to play @cherryann.rondina life story. Ngayong Sabado na po,” Chiu said.

“Maalala Mo Kaya” is anthology series on ABS-CBN every Saturday evening hosted by Charo Santos-Concio.

Chiu also shared photos on her Instagram story where Rondina was teaching her how to play volleyball.

“That feeling na iniisip mo pano maging kasing galing niya,” the Cebuana actress said.

(That feeling how you can be as good as her.)

Rondina is a native of Compostela, Cebu and was named the Most Valuable Player of the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament./dbs