Black SUV crashes into electric post, causes brownout in Mabolo, Subangdaku

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A female driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of liquor, crashed the black SUV she was driving into an electric post in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City near the border of Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at 12:20 a.m. of July 15.

The female driver, who was believed to be heading to Liloan town in northern Cebu, was assisted by paramedics, who responded to the area, and brought her to the hospital for treatment, said Corporal Angelito Canedo of the Traffic Police Group.

The collision damaged the front of the vehicle and the electric post and caused a brownout or a power interruption in the area.

As of 1:15 a.m., the area from the electric post in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City to parts of Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City near the border of Cebu City had no power yet.

Below are photos of the collision and the brownout that followed after.

