CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: SWU vs USJ-R (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 15,2019 - 09:46 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–Here are some of the scenes from the game between the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Sunday night, July 14, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Read more: Thiam tows SWU Cobras to 12 point win agains USJ-R Jaguars

SWU- Phinma’s Lamine Thiam skies high for a layup | Jonas Panerio

SWU Phinma’s Dyll Roncal scores on a nice cut to the basket | Jonas Panerio

SWU – Phinma’s Shaquille Imperial goes up for a corner three | Jonas Panerio

