CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UV vs USC (college)
By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 15,2019 - 12:41 PM
Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers kept its unbeaten record alive with a close 89-87 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors last Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the USC Gym.
Here are some photos of the intense matchup:
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.