CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UV vs USC (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 15,2019 - 12:41 PM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers kept its unbeaten record alive with a close 89-87 win over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors last Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup at the USC Gym.

Here are some photos of the intense matchup:

USC’s Roosvelt Jelianggao escapes for a layup | Jonas Panerio

The UV Green Lancers huddle during a break in the action | Jonas Panerio

UV’s Joshua Gellacone passes the ball off on a drive to the rim | Jonas Panerio

UV’s Sheldon Gahi picks up USC’s Kurt Trangia on defense | Sheldon Gahi

