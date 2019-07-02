Great shopping deals at SM City Cebu 3 Day Sale

Huge discounts and great shopping deals await Cebuanos as SM City Cebu holds its mall wide 3 day sale on July 19, 20, and 21.

Get up to 70% off on great finds, plus a chance to win a brand new Suzuki Swift during the raffle draw. Check-out huge discounts on wide selections of apparels, fashion accessories, home furnishings, baby needs, sporting goods, electronic gadgets, home appliances, and more!

Joining is easy. Simply present a P1000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from mall establishments to get one (1) raffle coupon.

As an added treat, SM Prestige Card holders will enjoy an extra 10% off whole day when you shop on July 19, Friday at The SM Store, Ace Hardware, Adidas, Baby Company Crocs, Forever 21, Kultura, Miniso, Sports Central, The Body Shop, Toy Kingdom, SM Appliance, and Surplus.

SM Advantage Card holders will also get extra 10% off from 9AM to 12NN when you shop on July 20, Saturday at The SM Store & participating mall affiliates.

And here’s another reason to go back and shop in SM City Cebu on July 21, Sunday. Get additional 10% off when you present your SM Prestige, SM Advantage, or BDO Reward cards at participating mall affiliates and stores from 5PM to 7PM.

Double your chances to win! Shoppers automatically get double e-raffle entries for Saturday and Sunday purchases during the promo period.

Catch another wave of exciting shopping deals at SM’s 3-Day Sale!

Enjoy up to 50% OFF on great selections on your favorite brands! Plus, get up to 10% rebate with your BDO Credit Card or 3% rebate with your BDO Debit Card at SM stores. You can also pay at 0% interest on installment.

Mall hours on July 19 and 21 is from 10AM to 10PM, and 9AM to 10PM on July 20, Saturday.

To know more about promos & events, check-out SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook, or call Marketing Department at 232-0296.