XS Giants, H&G Gonzales to clash for MCBL title

Cebu City, Philippines—The XS Giants and the H&G Gonzales will be squaring off for the title in the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) after they defeated their respective rivals in the semifinals on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The XS Giants pulled off a 77-69 victory over the Air 22 in a game that went down the wire.

The Giants were ahead by 10 in the fourth canto but Air 22 came alive and trimmed it down to one, 67-68, after a five-point spurt by Clint Florido with 3:27 to go.

However, the Giants held steady especially at the free-throw line, where they made nine out of their last 10 to bag the win and seal their spot in the finals.

Jean Jacque Antigua paced the Giants with 15 points and four rebounds while skipper Esrom Cuizon added 14 points, eight boards and six assists.

H&G Gonzales, on the other hand, routed the Hotshots 5.0, 102-87, to stand opposite the Giants in the winner-take-all finals.

Five different players scored in double-figures for the winning team led by Albert Echavarria’s 18 points and Noel Canedo’s massive double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Junry Hoybia also had a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 boards. /bmjo