Mark Jasper Amorin:  His magical touch 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — You will prick up your ears when you hear Mark Jasper Amorin’s name.

He is a blogger, makeup artist, traveler, and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) all rolled into one.

This 23-year-old Korean-looking cutie from Hilongos, Leyte has been in the makeup industry for six years.

He is the man behind the transformations of local artists in Cebu, and to name one is social media darling Snake Princess or Mark Anthony Abucejo in real life.

Others might not appreciate the importance of a makeup, but Jasper explained on a Friday evening with CDN Play! how it makes one’s day.

“It (make up) adds confidence. In the corporate world, many are already advised to put at least light makeup to look more presentable,” he said.

With his expertise in this field, it is time to know more about his journey and future plans.

1. Question: How does it make you feel that you have thousands of followers?

Jasper: Actually, I feel so overwhelmed and privileged because sa tanan, why man nag follow sila nako? It also inspires me to make more contents, especially on my photos and posts.

(I feel so privileged because of all (the bloggers) why they did they decide to follow me? It inspires me to make more contents, especially on my photos and posts.)

2. Question: What was your profession before you became a makeup artist?

Jasper: I am a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) doing public audit before.

3. Questions: So how did you start your journey as a makeup artist?

Jasper: Yes, it is a big leap. So it started when I was in college and I had this debutant. I am already a photographer at that time.

My hair and makeup artist did not come. What happened, ako ang napugos nga mo makeup sa akong client kay wala’y modawat nga on the spot booking.

(My hair and makeup artist did not come. What happened was that I was forced to do the makeup of my client because no one would receive an on the spot booking.)

I did her make up without experience. I had to do it because wala na’y choice and all was paid.

(I did it without experience. I had to do it because I had no choice and all was paid.)

That was my calling. Since then, ana ko why not practice and join workshops? It is good opportunity for savings, money, and extra income.

(That was my calling. Since then, I realized why not practice and join workshops? It is a good opportunity for savings, money, and extra income.)

4. Question: Was she happy with the outcome?

Jasper: Yes, kaayo! (Laughs)

(Yes, she was!)

5. Question: There are a lot of makeup artists here in Cebu. What makes you stand out?

Jasper: I think the service and the attitude in dealing with clients.

6. Question: As a makeup artist, how do you see yourself five years from now? What is your goal?

Jasper: My ultimate goal is to become a businessman. In line with the makeup industry, I want to be more popular to gain more and big clients.

7. How about putting your own makeup academy or a makeup line?

I also have a plan to put up my own business. I have a plan to release a lip tint soon. There will be three shades.

I want to produce my own makeup line and makeup brand.

And then actually, we started doing makeup workshops. The recent was last April we call it “Amorin-Pantallon Make Up Master Class.”

There were at least 20 enrollees. That was the start, and many enthusiasts want more sessions.

We are planning to hold more sessions in Bisaya speaking places.

8. Question: Just in case, you are not a makeup artist right now, what will be your career?

Jasper: I think I will still be in public audit because it is something that I worked hard for five years. I also like that job.

9. You also love to travel. What is your most favorite country?

Jasper: Korea on winter season. In Korea, I experienced to wear a leather jacket with fur, and it was really cold.

I love the places. The people in Korea are more like Filipinos. They are so accommodating. When you ask, they answer.

10. What is your dream destination?

I want the United States of America (USA). I want to go to the USA first because I want to live and work there. I want to gain more opportunities there./dbs