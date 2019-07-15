Labella orders massive dredging or rivers, waterways

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor Edgardo Labella met the officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu City Engineering District and City Hall Department heads earlier today, July 15, to discuss a plan to implement massive dredging of the different rivers and waterways in the city.

A Facebook post by the Cebu City Public Information Office says that the meeting was a fulfillment of the mayor’s promise to prioritize the city’s flooding concerns during his three-year term.

During the meeting, Labella gave emphasis on the need for coordinate efforts in cleaning rivers and waterways as among the solutions to the city’s perennial problem on flooding.

Also present during meeting were City Engineer Kenneth Carmelita Enriquez, City Building Official Floro Catalan, Department of General Services head June Maratas, City Administrator Floro Casas Jr., and City Attorney Rey Gealon.