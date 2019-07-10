Online community unites to help make couple’s wedding happen

Cebu City, Philippines— A wedding is considered the highlight to a couple’s life.

In some of the previous articles here in CDN Digital, we have featured so many wonderful wedding ideas, from their prenup shoot to their wedding locations.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, another post about a wedding has caught the attention of the netizens. It’s one that touches the hearts of many.

Richard Kent Tabada Daria, 27, a graphic artist, shared screen grabbed photos of a post of Ann Louise San Pedro in one of the Facebook groups he belongs to.

“I just saw that post from a Facebook group (Cebu Wedding Suppliers Directory), the comments are just so heartwarming and I believe it’s worth sharing. That’s why I decided to screenshot some comments and post it on my wall for everyone to see,” he told CDN Digital.

Apparently, a couple planning to have a simple wedding ceremony in their chapel had to cancel their plans because successive unfortunate events.

First, one of the couple’s twins died last June, leaving them with not just emotional stress but also financial problems. To make things worse, the couple was also among the victims in the dawn fire that broke out in Tipolo, Mandaue City last June 27, 2019.

San Pedro shared the story of the couple in the group and asked if there were those who were willing to help make the wedding happen for free. It didn’t take time before people commented to volunteer their services for the wedding slated this month.

In the post, it can be seen that a lot were willing to offer their services for free.

Photographers are offering to shoot for free, an owner of a reception venue also offered his place for free, and travel and tours’ van promised to pick up some of the relatives of the couple on the big day.

With all the help the couple is getting because of the post, it seems the wedding will push through as planned.

Dario said he wanted to share this act of kindness he saw online.

“I just felt like I need to expand the reach of the post since it’s posted in a private Facebook group. It’s something worth sharing. It made me smile so I just want to make others smile for the night as well,” he said. /bmjo