Japanese rescued from sixth-floor balcony 

Cebu City, Philippines—A Japanese national was rescued from the sixth floor balcony of a hotel building in Barangay Santa Cruz here on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019.

Members of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management rescue team, Bureau of Fire and Protection, and the police responded to the alarm they received at around 3 a.m.

Police Major Eduard Sanchez, chief of the Abellana Police, identified the Japanese national as Taketoshi Kitamori, 25, from Hokaido in Japan. He is temporarily residing at a condominium in Barangay Banilad.

According to Sanchez, it took them one hour to convince the Japanese to get down from the balcony.

Once they got hold of the Japanese, they brought him to the Abellana Police Station for questioning. He may face charges of alarm and scandal.

It was later found out that Kitamori was in a drinking session with two other companions before the incident. /bmjo