Manzo’s turn to shine in another UP victory in Taiwan

Cebu City, Philippines—After Cebuano Jaybie Mantilla stood out in his first game, this time it was former University of the Visayas (UV) standout Jun Manzo who took center stage as he led the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons to an 87-72 victory over Huaqiao University in the Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA) Cup University Basketball Tournament 2019 on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Taipei.

Manzo scored 22 points and added four rebounds, six assists and two steals in a masterful performance that gave the Maroons its second straight win.

Kobe Paras added 15 points while Javi Gomez de Liano and Bright Akhuetie each had 11 markers.

After a stellar debut where he had 11 points and eight rebounds in their first game, Mantilla had a muted outing as he managed just two points in 13 minutes of action. /bmjo