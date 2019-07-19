SWU-Phinma strengthens hold of second place

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras bolstered their campaign for a top two finish after they blew away the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 72-55, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

After gaining some headway in the second to lead, 37-28, at halftime, the Cobras continued to step on the gas pedal and kicked off the third canto with a 10-3 run sparked by Lamine Thiam and Red Cachuela to establish a 47-31 lead.

USC tried to rally and trimmed the deficit to 11, 46-57, at the halfway point of the fourth but the Cobras were unfazed and responded with a brief flurry of points that was capped off by a triple by Royce Alforque to bring their back up to 67-49.

SWU-Phinma, which pushed its win-loss record to 7-2, kept hold of second place in the standings, right behind the undefeated University of the Visayas, which totes a 9-0 mark.

The top two finishers at the end of the double round-robin elimination round will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinal round.

Sweet-shooting Shaquille Imperial led the way for the Cobras with 18 points while Cachuela had 13 markers.

Thiam had a muted evening as he settled for just 11 markers.

USC dropped to 4-6. Sommy Managor led the team in scoring with 16 points. /bmjo