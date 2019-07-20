CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: SWU vs USC (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 20,2019 - 08:18 AM

Cebu City, Philippines–The Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras are well perched in second place in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup after pulling off a 72-55 rout of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors last Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Check out some of the action of that game:

Red Cachuela shoots a semi hook in the post | Jonas Panerio

Sommy Managor shoots a well challenged layup | Jonas Panerio

Shaquille Imperial lays one home | Jonas Panerio

Lamine Thiam gets fouled in transition | Jonas Panerio

Dyll Roncal shoots a left handed short | Jonas Panerio

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.