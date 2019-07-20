CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: SWU vs USC (college)
By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 20,2019 - 08:18 AM
Cebu City, Philippines–The Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras are well perched in second place in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup after pulling off a 72-55 rout of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors last Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Check out some of the action of that game:
