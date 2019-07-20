Manny Pacquiao, Keith Thurman make weight ahead of welterweight clash

LAS VEGAS—Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman made weight Friday ahead of their welterweight world title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Both Pacquiao and Thurman, the WBA (Super) champion, hit the scales at 146.5 pounds for their showdown on Saturday night.

“It’s my time. This is “One Time” and still champion by tomorrow night,” Thurman said during the official weigh-in. Manny Pacquiao ain’t doing nothing to me baby.”

“It’s gonna be a good fight because I wanna prove something and I’m so focused for this fight,” said the 40-year-old Pacquiao, who is looking to turn back the clock again as he appears in his 71st professional fight.

The weigh-in was open to the public and Filipino fans made sure to make their presence felt, waving the Philippine flag and cheering wildly every time the eight-division champion’s name was mentioned. The boxing stars such as Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia and Nonito Donaire Jr. were also in attendance as well as Pacquiao’s family including his wife Jinkee and mom Dionisia. The undefeated Spence, who is the reigning IBF welterweight champion, and Porter, the current WBC titleholder, are scheduled in a clash of their own on September 28 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The winner between the two could potentially meet the victor of the Pacquiao-Thurman bout.