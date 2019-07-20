What kind of a traveler are you?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— TRAVEL IS LIFE!

Going to places to learn and seek new adventures add colors to a rather boring, uneventful day.

To some, traveling is just like breathing, a necessity in this fast-paced modern world that can be easily overwhelmed by hectic schedule and office demands.

Travelers, like you and me, have diverse personalities and varied interests.

In this article, we listed down the different types of travelers.

Which one are you?

IMAGE EXPLORER

This kind of traveler wants to see the world through their lenses. The image explorer, or simply the photographer, loves to document travels through photos. His or her passion is creating still memories to carry with them forever. To the image explorers, pictures are the best storytellers.

OOTD QUEEN (OR KING!)

She’s on Instagram and just about every social media site you know. The daily fashion ensemble is well thought of, well executed and well worn. This traveler’s suitcase is a treasure trove of fashion finds with more than a dozen outfits to choose from.

MEMORY COLLECTOR

Talk about the ultimate scrapbooking guru. From plane tickets to attraction maps, this traveler makes sure that every single, physical memorabilia is gathered. Don’t forget the tissue and dried leaves; without them the travel experience is never complete. This sophisticated hoarder is the keeper of all things whether sentimental or mundane.

HASTY BACKPACKER

The traveler who is always ready to move. This kind of traveler is the one you often see roaming the streets with huge backpacks, hopping on one public transport to another. They tend to do things their way and experience life in that certain place just like how the locals do it.

EAGER PLANNER

This traveler plans the itinerary so well. From waking up in the morning to the angles needed for the pictures, this kind of traveler would not want to miss out on anything.

If your travel gang is made up of people with these personalities, then you’re in a for your life’s best adventures!

Which type of traveler are you?